New state BJP chief vows to fight for cause of Telangana people

HYDERABAD: As soon as he took over as the state BJP president on Tuesday, N Ramchander Rao warned social media trolls of legal consequences if they continue to target the BJP and himself.

Cautioning people not to mistake his soft demeanour for weakness, he said it belies his inner strength and fighting spirit and added: “Some social media trolls have been targeting the BJP and some are targeting me by using words like ‘dummy’. I want to remind them that I’m a criminal lawyer. I will ensure that they go to jail if they continue to troll my party and me.”

On Tuesday, BJP election returning officer Shoba Karandalje announced the unanimous election of Ramchander Rao as the new state unit president, following which the latter took charge from the outgoing president G Kishan Reddy at a private function hall in Manneguda in Chevella.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramchander said that he will be functioning not like a state unit president but work hard like party cadre.

“Our hardworking cadre are our presidents. Let’s all work with coordination and commitment to strengthen the party and ensure it wins the next Assembly elections to form the government in the state.”

“Our aim should be to hoist the flag on the Golconda Fort after the next Assembly elections,” he added.

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and organisational general secretary BL Santhosh for giving him the opportunity to serve the party as the state president, he promised to consult senior leaders like Kishan Reddy, K Laxman and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and consider their suggestions to take the party forward.