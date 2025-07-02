Upcoming elections to local bodies, GHMC to test Ramchander’s mettle

HYDERABAD: After his coronation as Telangana BJP president, former MLC N Ramchander Rao now has to brace for the challenges that lie ahead of him.

The immediate one is preparing the party for the local body elections, which have to be held by the end of September. Then, there is the by-election coming up for filling the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat, which would test his leadership acumen, as the seat was held by the BRS.

Next year, he would have to ace the test of leading the party to victory in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, for which groundwork had already been laid by Bandi Sanjay Kumar when he was the president of the BJP Telangana unit.

In the long run, the new president would have to rise to the challenge of leading the party to become an alternative to the ruling Congress in the state and make a bid for power in the Assembly elections in 2028.

Ramchander Rao will have to build the party on the foundation already laid by his predecessors. The saffron party won eight MLAs in the 2023 Assembly Elections and an equal number of Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

The euphoria has helped the party win two MLC seats — one graduates’ segment and the other teachers’ — held recently. For Ramchander Rao, the ensuing local body elections will be an acid test.