Make Kharge’s meeting a grand success: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday called upon Congress cadre and leaders to ensure that the public meeting to be addressed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge becomes a grand success. Kharge is scheduled to address the meeting at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

The deputy CM, accompanied by AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Hyderabad district in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Rangareddy in-charge minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and DCC president Rohin Reddy, reviewed the arrangements being made for the meeting at the LB Stadium.

Later addressing the media, he said that Kharge, during his visit, will directly interact with village-level Congress presidents and added that the meeting will set the tone for similar engagements across India.

Vikramarka stressed that all Congress’ village-level, mandal-level presidents, DCC chiefs, legislators, MPs and ministers should coordinate effectively and be present at the venue by 3 pm on July 4 to ensure the event’s success.

Thanking the AICC for choosing Telangana as the starting point for this direct outreach initiative, the deputy CM said the interaction would provide an exceptional opportunity for grassroots leaders to communicate with the AICC president. He urged Congress leaders from across the state to participate in large numbers and make the event a “historic” success.