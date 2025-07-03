TGPSC defends Group 1 evaluation process in Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday defended the integrity of the Group 1 recruitment process before the Telangana High Court, amidst ongoing legal scrutiny and petitions alleging irregularities in the conduct and evaluation of the exams.

Senior advocate S Niranjan Reddy, representing TGPSC, claimed that the entire process was transparent and free from malpractice. “Each answer script was evaluated by three examiners and the average of the top two marks was considered. There is no scope for bias or manipulation,” he said.

He explained that all answer scripts were anonymous and coded with barcodes, making it impossible for evaluators to identify candidates or exam centres. Niranjan Reddy also emphasised that judicial intervention in matters involving constitutional bodies like TGPSC is limited and only warranted in cases of fraud or gross violations. Citing Justice Krishna Iyer, he noted that in mass recruitment exams, such allegations are common but not always substantiated.

Senior advocate KS Murthy, representing the petitioners, said Group 1 officers would shape Telangana’s future, and the recruitment process must be beyond reproach. After hearing both sides, the court adjourned the matter to Thursday.