BRS supremo KCR complains of weakness, admitted to Hyderabad hospital

HYDERABAD: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was admitted to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda on Thursday evening after he complained of weakness.

According to a statement issued by the Yashoda Hospitals, KCR underwent medical tests.

“Preliminary investigations revealed high blood sugar levels and low sodium levels. All other vital parameters are within normal limits. He is under close observation, and medications have been initiated to control his diabetes and correct the sodium imbalance. His condition is stable,” the health bulletin issued by the hospital said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy enquired about KCR’s health condition.

According to a press release received from the CMO, the CM also enquired about the treatment being provided to KCR, who was admitted to the private hospital after he suddenly felt unwell.

The CM spoke to medical experts and officials and asked them to ensure that the best possible treatment is given to KCR. Revanth wished KCR a speedy recovery and hoped that he would soon resume public service.