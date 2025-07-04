Hyderabad sees uptick in housing, office space

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad real estate sector observed growth in both residential and commercial segments, according to a Knight Frank report. Housing sales in the city increased by 3% YoY, with 19,048 units sold between January and June, even as residential sales across India’s top eight cities dropped by 2%.

The city’s office space market saw an even stronger performance, with leasing activity jumping 16% and reaching 5.9 million sq. ft during the same period. The report noted a growing appetite for high-end properties, with nearly half of the total sales in major metro cities falling in the premium and luxury segment, priced above Rs 1 crore.