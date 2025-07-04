KCR’s policy allowed Andhra Pradesh to pursue G-B project: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister T Harish Rao pursued a lopsided policy during the BRS regime, which allowed the Andhra Pradesh government to go ahead with the Godavari-Banakacherla (G-B) project, harming Telangana’s interests.

Addressing the media, Mahesh Goud alleged that KCR, during a visit to former minister RK Roja’s residence in AP, had promised to turn Rayalaseema into “Ratanalaseema” while compromising Telangana’s share in Godavari waters.

The TPCC chief also targeted the BJP for not appointing a BC leader as its state president, asserting that “only the Congress consistently implements social justice nationwide.”

He mocked Union minister G Kishan Reddy’s “fevicol bond” with KCR and credited CM Revanth Reddy’s efforts for the Centre’s rejection of the plea by AP for Terms of Reference (ToR) for environmental impact assessment for the Banakacherla project.

When asked about Jadcherla MLA Janampalli Anirudh Reddy’s claim that “Chandrababu Naidu’s coverts exist in Telangana,” the TPCC chief said the party’s Disciplinary Action Committee will look into the issue.

The TPCC chief, meanwhile, slammed BRS MLC K Kavitha for writing to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on BC reservations, questioning when she began speaking for Backward Classes. “She never raised her voice for BCs during the 10-year rule of BRS,” he said.

He further reminded her that it was her father and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who had reduced BC reservations in local bodies. “Why was she silent then? Why this sudden concern for BCs now?” he asked.