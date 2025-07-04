Kharge arrives in Hyderabad as Telangana ministerial aspirants lobby Congress chief

HYDERABAD: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday to attend the Samajika Nyaya Samarabheri public meeting at LB Stadium on Friday. Ahead of the event, he will participate in the TPCC Political Affairs Committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and others welcomed Kharge at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Ministerial aspirants lobby Kharge

A few Congress MLAs — Prem Sagar Rao, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Balu Naik and Ram Mohan Reddy — aspiring for ministerial positions met Kharge later on Thursday and conveyed their concerns over the Cabinet composition.

RR, Nizamabad unrepresented, MLAs tell Kharge

According to sources, they pointed out that three ministerial posts each have been given to the Peddapalli and Khammam Lok Sabha constituencies, while districts like Rangareddy and Nizamabad have not been represented in the Cabinet.

Sources also said that Naik urged Kharge to consider appointing a minister from the Lambada community, noting that no one from the community currently holds a ministerial position.