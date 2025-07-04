Olympic gold medallists to get Rs six crore, promises new sports policy

HYDERABAD: As part of its vision to create world-class sportspersons and turn the state into a “centre of champions”, the government on Thursday unveiled the Telangana Sports Policy 2025.
Under the new sports policy, the state government also announced huge cash rewards for athletes who bag medals at both Olympics and Paralympic Games Rs 6 crore for gold medal winners, Rs 4 crore and Rs 2.5 crore to silver and bronze medal winners respectively.
As part of this sports policy, the government will also establish The Sports Hub of Telangana, which will help the state in realising its “vision of becoming a centre for champions, driven by sustainable and holistic development across all dimensions of the sports ecosystem”.
The Sports Hub, to be governed by a Board of Governors comprising eminent individuals from different fields, will function as an umbrella organisation, providing strategic leadership and policy guidance in key areas such as infrastructure development, training, sports education and grassroots growth.
The initiative aims to establish a robust sports ecosystem in the state, positioning Telangana as a leading region for sports excellence. The Sports Hub will oversee the implementation of the policy, and the allocation and utilisation of funds, officials said.
Under this policy, the government will adopt the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model as a strategic mechanism to enhance and expand sports infrastructure, they added.
To enhance financial sustainability and encourage private participation, all PPP-developed venues will be granted preferred venue status for hosting government and official events. For commercial viability, up to 30 per cent of the site potential will be allocated for non-sporting or commercial activities. All facilities developed under these models will remain accessible to a wide range of users, from grassroots to elite athletes.
Meanwhile, the state government also decided to introduce annual sports awards to honour athletes, coaches, journalists, schools and corporate partners who excel in and contribute to various sports.
Sports Policy highlights
The state, in coordination with the recognised sports associations, will develop a consolidated annual tournament calendar, integrated with the Chief Minister’s Cup
The state government will use digital platforms to promote sports participation and its benefits, organising outreach programmes to reach remote and under-served areas. Partnerships with prominent sports figures will engage the public through statewide campaigns, encouraging participation in sports and physical activity for all
The Department of Sports and Youth Advancement, in collaboration with the Department of Education and YIPESU, will embed physical literacy and sports into the core of school and college education. Sports will be mandatory for every student, regardless of background, and it will be ensured that schools prioritise physical education by providing regular classes that introduce students to a wide range of sports
Pension support will be provided to veteran meritorious athletes and coaches. Such veterans will also be encouraged and supported to transition into various sports-related assignments, mentor and share their knowledge, experiences, and insights with younger athletes, and contribute to the development of a strong coaching ecosystem