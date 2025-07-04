Telangana means business, profits: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: In a call to industrialists and businesspersons to invest in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, “Telangana means business, Telangana means profits.”
He inaugurated the Malabar Gold and Diamonds Integrated Manufacturing Unit at Tukkuguda in Maheshwaram constituency on Thursday. The chief minister noted that Malabar Gold had chosen the right state to set up its manufacturing unit, given that Telugu people are among the highest purchasers of gold. “We are already legends in IT and pharma; now, with Malabar’s arrival, we will also be legends in the gold industry,” he said.
Highlighting the state’s development vision, the chief minister said the government is developing Bharat Future City on 30,000 acres, which will be among the most modern urban centres in the world. “Consultants from Singapore and other countries are preparing the master plan,” he said.
Revanth added that Hyderabad need not merely compete with Indian cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi or Chennai. “Hyderabad can compete with the world. To achieve this, we are preparing the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision document, which outlines developmental plans for the next 100 years. It will be unveiled on December 9,” he said.
Govts change, pro-industry policies don’t, says Revanth
Stating that the government is not only focused on attracting investments but also committed to ensuring profitability for investors, Revanth said: “Whether it was TDP from 1994 to 2004, Congress from 2004 to 2014, or BRS from 2014 to 2023—and now Congress again—the policy on attracting investments has remained consistent.
Governments may change, but our pro-industry policies have not. I assure every investor that we are here to support you and offer incentives. Come, invest in Telangana. Telangana means business, and Telangana means profits.”
Addressing the gathering, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state is on a mission to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2035. “This is not just a vision, but a resolute mission,” he asserted.
He pointed out that Telangana’s secondary sector — comprising manufacturing, construction, electricity, gas and water supply — grew at 9.6% in 2023–24, outperforming the national average of 8.3%. The manufacturing sector’s Gross Value Added (GVA) rose from Rs 1.34 lakh crore in 2022–23 to Rs 1.46 lakh crore in 2023–24, which shows a growth of 9%.
“Manufacturing contributes 19.5% to Telangana’s GSDP, compared to the national average of 17.7%,” he said, adding that Telangana’s manufacturing exports crossed Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2023–24.
Sridhar Babu also announced the formulation of a ‘New Industrial Policy 2025’, which will focus on green incentives for clean manufacturing, sector-specific industrial zones, special incentives for women entrepreneurs and AI-driven digital governance frameworks.
Sports policy unveiled
The state government on Thursday unveiled the Telangana Sports Policy 2025 and announced a cash reward of `6 crore for athletes who win gold medals at the Olympics and Paralympics. Silver and bronze medallists will receive `4 crore and `2.5 crore, respectively