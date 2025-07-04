Telangana means business, profits: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: In a call to industrialists and businesspersons to invest in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, “Telangana means business, Telangana means profits.”

He inaugurated the Malabar Gold and Diamonds Integrated Manufacturing Unit at Tukkuguda in Maheshwaram constituency on Thursday. The chief minister noted that Malabar Gold had chosen the right state to set up its manufacturing unit, given that Telugu people are among the highest purchasers of gold. “We are already legends in IT and pharma; now, with Malabar’s arrival, we will also be legends in the gold industry,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s development vision, the chief minister said the government is developing Bharat Future City on 30,000 acres, which will be among the most modern urban centres in the world. “Consultants from Singapore and other countries are preparing the master plan,” he said.

Revanth added that Hyderabad need not merely compete with Indian cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi or Chennai. “Hyderabad can compete with the world. To achieve this, we are preparing the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision document, which outlines developmental plans for the next 100 years. It will be unveiled on December 9,” he said.