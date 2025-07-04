'Turned into dumpyard': Potholes, garbage an eyesore for locals in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Overflowing dumps and cratered roads have become a daily ordeal for residents and commuters in several parts of Hyderabad, including King Koti, Dabeerpura and Hi-tech City.
Locals said that even a brief spell of rain leaves mounds of uncollected garbage along roadsides, with open drains clogged with plastic waste and large potholes brimming with rainwater. They added that stray animals are often seen foraging through the heaps, adding to the unhygienic conditions. “For two-wheelers and pedestrians, navigating these roads becomes dangerous, especially during and after the rains.”
Noor Ahmed, a resident of Dabeerpura, said, “This area has turned into a dumpyard. There’s garbage every few steps, and no proper cleaning schedule is in place. During rains, it becomes impossible even to walk.”
The problem is not restricted to residential colonies. Commercial stretches near Narayana College and popular marketplaces are also grappling with poor drainage and sanitation.
“The road outside our land turns into a small lake the moment it starts raining,” said Mariam Jabeen, a resident of King Koti.
“We have to wade through floating garbage and ankle-deep water to reach the main road. Children going to school stumble and fall. Also, two-wheelers passing through this stretch are often seen skidding, leading to accidents and injuries,” she added.
“Hitech City is known as the posh area of Hyderabad. Then are the roads in the posh area supposed to be like this? These potholes are leading to severe traffic snarls, especially during the wee hours, and damage to vehicles is becoming common,” said Vinod Reddy, a daily commuter from Hitech City to Maredpally.
Despite repeated complaints, the GHMC has been sluggish. “We have submitted multiple grievances on the MyGHMC app and even contacted local ward officials. They either say it’s ‘under progress’ or blame another department,” said a civic activist from King Koti.
Speaking to TNIE, a GHMC official said: “The concerned departments have been alerted. Works will be taken up shortly. Desilting of drains and patchwork on potholes is being taken up in phases.”
But residents argue that these issues have persisted for months, with little to no lasting solutions. They said the monsoon only exposes chronic lapses in urban planning.
Experts warn of looming health concerns. “Unchecked garbage and stagnant water create breeding grounds for mosquitoes. We are staring at potential outbreaks of dengue and chikungunya,” said Dr Padma Rao, an urban ecologist.
7,000 more potholes add to the misery of motorists in city
Nearly 7,000 potholes and craters were created across the city due to the recent rains, adding to the hardships of motorists. It is important to note that potholes on both BT and CC roads are the most common concern among motorists, as they disappear after rainwater accumulates in them, making travelling on a two-wheeler risky.
Secunderabad tops the list with over 1,450 potholes, followed by LB Nagar with over 1,275 and Serilingampally with over 1,350 potholes. With forecast for more rain in the coming days, the condition of roads is likely to worsen, causing more inconvenience to motorists and citizens.
About 1,000 potholes were formed in Charminar, 550-600 in Khairtabad and 1,100 in Kukatpally. The GHMC officials said that measures are being taken at the circle levels to repair the potholes. The condition of roads in many areas is even worse, with waterlogging and potholes