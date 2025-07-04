'Turned into dumpyard': Potholes, garbage an eyesore for locals in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Overflowing dumps and cratered roads have become a daily ordeal for residents and commuters in several parts of Hyderabad, including King Koti, Dabeerpura and Hi-tech City.

Locals said that even a brief spell of rain leaves mounds of uncollected garbage along roadsides, with open drains clogged with plastic waste and large potholes brimming with rainwater. They added that stray animals are often seen foraging through the heaps, adding to the unhygienic conditions. “For two-wheelers and pedestrians, navigating these roads becomes dangerous, especially during and after the rains.”

Noor Ahmed, a resident of Dabeerpura, said, “This area has turned into a dumpyard. There’s garbage every few steps, and no proper cleaning schedule is in place. During rains, it becomes impossible even to walk.”

The problem is not restricted to residential colonies. Commercial stretches near Narayana College and popular marketplaces are also grappling with poor drainage and sanitation.

“The road outside our land turns into a small lake the moment it starts raining,” said Mariam Jabeen, a resident of King Koti.

“We have to wade through floating garbage and ankle-deep water to reach the main road. Children going to school stumble and fall. Also, two-wheelers passing through this stretch are often seen skidding, leading to accidents and injuries,” she added.

“Hitech City is known as the posh area of Hyderabad. Then are the roads in the posh area supposed to be like this? These potholes are leading to severe traffic snarls, especially during the wee hours, and damage to vehicles is becoming common,” said Vinod Reddy, a daily commuter from Hitech City to Maredpally.