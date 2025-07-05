Adilabad students protest over rain-damaged road

ADILABAD: Government school students staged a protest on Friday, demanding immediate repairs to the damaged road between Bhatpally and Andavelli villages in Kagaznagar mandal, Kumurumbheem-Asifabad district.

The students blocked the road and raised slogans, urging the district administration to act without delay. They said that the road becomes nearly impassable during the monsoon season every year, severely affecting the daily commute of both students and residents.

The protesters demanded that District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre personally visit the site and provide a clear assurance regarding the road repairs. Revenue and police officials, including the local tahsildar, visited the protest site and assured the students that steps would be taken soon.

Following this assurance, the students ended their protest but warned that they would resume their agitation in a week if no action was initiated.