CM Revanth pledges Congress victory in Telangana: 100 assembly, 15 Lok Sabha seats

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday assured AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge that he would ensure the party’s victory in 100 Assembly and 15 Lok Sabha segments in the next elections.

“Kharge ji, I want to make a promise from this stage that we will win 100 Assembly seats and 15 Lok Sabha seats from Telangana in the next elections. We will give 15 MPs to Delhi, and regain power here with 100 MLA seats. You can question me if we fall short of the 100-seat target even by one seat. I will never let that happen,” the chief minister asserted.

Revanth was addressing the Samajika Nyaya Samara Bheri public meeting at the LB Stadium, which was attended by Kharge, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Danasari Anasuya and others.

The CM said the number of Assembly segments would increase from 119 to 153 after the next delimitation (as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014) and noted that the party would be able to offer around 80 seats for new candidates. He also said that about 60 women would be considered for Assembly tickets and five to six for Cabinet posts once the Women’s Reservation Act is implemented.

The CM, meanwhile, urged the party’s grassroots leadership to launch a social media war against BRS, alleging that the pink party has undertaken a vicious campaign against the state government with the help of social media handles operated from foreign countries.