EC issues show cause notices to 13 nonfunctional political parties

HYDERABAD: As per the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy on Friday issued show cause notices to as many as 13 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs), which have ceased to function in the state.

The 13 RUPPs which were served show cause notices were Telangana Karmika Raithu Rajyam Party, Indian Minorities Political Party, Jago Party, National People’s Congress, Telangana Loksatta Party, Telangana Minorities OBC Rajyam, Yuva Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (Ambedkar-Phule), Telangana Students United For Nation Party, Andhra Pradesh Rashtra Samaikya Samithi Party, Jatiya Mahila Party, Yuva Telangana Party and Telangana Praja Samithi (Kishore, Rao and Kishan).

As per the statutory provisions under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the registration of a political party is intended to facilitate its participation in elections conducted under the said Act.

However, based on records maintained by the Commission, the identified RUPPs have not fielded any candidates in any general election, state Assembly election or byelection in the past six years, indicating that they have ceased to function as political parties in the manner envisaged under the Act.

In view of the above, the Commission proposes to delist these parties from the register of political parties and has, before initiating such action, provided an opportunity to the concerned RUPPs to make their submissions.

The show cause notices call upon the respective parties to file a written representation along with supporting documentation and an affidavit from the party’s president or general secretary by July 11, 2025.

Additionally, the parties have been informed that a hearing has been scheduled for July 15, 2025, which their authorised representatives should attend. In the event of non-response or non-appearance, the Election Commission will proceed to take final action as per established guidelines, without any further reference to the party.