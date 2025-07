HYDERABAD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reiterated that the Union government was committed to eliminating Maoism in the country.

Speaking at the 128th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at Shilpakala Vedika here, he said: “The country will soon be free of this Maoist menace.”

The defence minister called for efforts to boost connectivity and security in remote regions as part of a broader national development strategy.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and G Kishan Reddy, and other dignitaries.

Praising Alluri Sitarama Raju as one of the brave sons of the country, Rajnath said: “To avoid falling into the hands of the British, he chose to end his own life with a bullet. What could be more remarkable than such an act of defiance and bravery?”

He hailed Alluri’s courage in mobilising tribal communities and launching guerrilla warfare against the British.

Rajnath said: “He wanted the tribals to be empowered and be part of the national mainstream. He fought for tribal rights, social unity and a stronger India.”

NDA govt upholding Alluri’s ideals: Rajnath

Referring to the legacy of the freedom fighter’s inclusive leadership, Rajnath added: “Our government is upholding his ideals. The country now has its first tribal President in Droupadi Murmu.”

He expressed the hope that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would lead by example in empowering tribal populations.

The defence minister noted that 10,000 mobile towers were being set up in tribal areas across the country. “Around 8,000 towers have already been made operational. The remaining will be set up by December 1, 2025,” he said.