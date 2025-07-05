Local body elections only 42 per cent BC quota implementation in Telangana

HYDERABAD: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is believed to have asked the Congress government in the state to go for local body elections only after implementing 42 per cent BC reservations as promised.

Addressing the TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held here on Friday, Kharge also set specific targets for the party — winning local body elections as well as the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

The PAC meeting was also attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

During his speech, Kharge also issued a strong message on discipline, unity, coordination, and timely political action, urging leaders and cadre to stay committed to the party and avoid making comments in public that damage the party’s image.

Responding to Kharge’s remarks, Revanth is learnt to have revealed his government’s plans for the polls after implementing 42% BC reservations.

The AICC president also reportedly asked the party’s state unit to set a larger national narrative even in the local body elections to consolidate voter outreach while strongly asserting that the BJP’s graph is declining.

August 30 deadline for filling nominated posts

Sources said that Kharge has also set a deadline of August 30 for the state leadership to fill the vacant nominated posts.

Kharge reportedly said that the party was voted to power in the state due to the contributions of the cadre, and it needs to be acknowledged without any further delay.

It is learnt that the chief minister reportedly told the party’s national leadership that the district in-charge ministers have not submitted their recommendations for him to issue appointments.

Kharge, meanwhile, stressed that leaders holding key positions must act responsibly and avoid making off-the-cuff remarks that could harm the party’s image. He is learnt to have said that the party would not tolerate indiscipline or publicly airing differences, urging all groups within the state unit to work collectively without drawing lines between seniors and newcomers.

With Telangana returning to Congress rule after a decade, the AICC chief asked the leadership to aim for a long-term political roadmap that could keep the party in power for the next decade or beyond.

He also instructed the state leadership to expedite the filling of vacant party posts and ensure broader representation of social groups in the party’s organisational structure.