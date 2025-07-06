Sigachi chemical blast: Death toll rises to 40

SANGAREDDY: The Sigachi chemical industry blast toll rose to 40 after another worker, Munmun Singh, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Saturday.

At the time of the June 30 blast, 143 people were present at the unit. While 60 managed to escape, 40 were killed. Bodies of 38 victims have been identified and handed over, while two remain unidentified. Nine persons are still reported missing.

Officials said the victims hailed from Bihar (10), Odisha (9), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal (4), Madhya Pradesh (2), and one each from Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Debris sifting continues

Rescue teams continue to sift through debris at Sigachi Chemical Industry in search of missing persons. The debris has been shifted to an open ground, with tight security preventing outside access.

“All the bones, flesh and other materials collected on Friday were sent for forensic analysis,” Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj told TNIE.