TGHB to auction three prized land parcels

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Housing Board (TGHB) is set to auction a signature land parcel of 7.3 acres, directly abutting the KPHB – Hitech City corridor. The parcel offers seamless access to major business districts, IT parks, world-class healthcare facilities and upcoming metro infrastructure. The e-auction will be held on July 30.

The TGHB will also auction another commercial plot in Nampally, strategically located in the heart of old Hyderabad’s commercial belt.

TGHB Vice-Chairman VP Gautham stated that the Board recognises the growing demand for high-quality commercial real estate and is set to offer exclusive land parcels that promise exceptional investment and development potential. “The TGHB will soon auction three premium commercial plots two ordinary plots in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony and Nampally,” a release said.

Last year, a plot in KPHB Colony fetched a record price of `2.98 lakh per square yard at auction. So far, the TGHB has auctioned 18 vacant plots in the colony, generating revenue of `142.78 crore.

In the most recent auction held on June 23, the TGHB raised `65 crore from the sale of four flats in Gachibowli, three in Chintal and four in Nizampet. Similarly, a 1,487 sq. yd plot in Gachibowli was auctioned for `33 crore, while another plot of 1,206 sq. yd in the same area was sold for `13.51 crore.

“The e-auction on July 30 is an extraordinary opportunity for investors and developers to acquire landmark plots in some of the most sought-after areas of Hyderabad. We look forward to welcoming visionary partners to help shape the future skyline of our city,” Gautham added.