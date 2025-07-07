Ex soldier battles to regain land in Telangana

NALGONDA: The revered Indian slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” rings hollow for Modugu Kondal Reddy, a 70-year-old ex-serviceman from Suryapet district, who is entangled in a prolonged struggle with the revenue department and an unscrupulous tenant over five acres of land rightfully assigned to him.
In 1991, Kondal Reddy, who served 18 years in the Indian Army, was granted five acres in Survey No. 159/19, Nandapuram village, Tirumalagiri mandal, in recognition of his service. Holding pattadar passbook No. T29220020366 and account no. 787, he cultivated the land until illness forced him to lease it to his neighbour. This decision sparked a distressing ordeal.
The tenant allegedly forged a ‘Sada Bainama’ (informal sale agreement) to claim ownership and illegally sold two acres to another individual, violating the Assignment Act of 1977.
In 2020, Kondal Reddy applied for a new pattadar passbook via the Dharani portal, only to find the tenant had also applied for the same land.
Allegations surfaced that the tenant and buyer influenced mandal officials, leading to an alleged flawed inquiry by the Tirumalagiri tahsildar. The inquiry report, forwarded to then Suryapet District Collector Amoy Kumar (Letter No. B/1542/19), confirmed Kondal Reddy’s sole ownership.
Collector drags his feet on HC directive
Despite this, Collector Kumar isa said to have ordered the land reclaimed to the government, ignoring the Assignment Act. Kondal Reddy sought justice through the High Court (Case No. 16302 of 2020). On September 26, 2024, the court quashed Kumar’s order, directing him to conduct a fresh inquiry and deliver justice within eight weeks.
Yet, 10 months later, Kondal Reddy remains without his land. Revenue records from 1991 to 2025 consistently affirm his ownership, and he continues to receive benefits under schemes like Rythu Bandhu and PM Kisan.
Speaking to TNIE, Kondal Reddy expressed his anguish. “I served the nation for 18 years, but now I’m fighting for my own land,” he said. Struggling with health issues, financial strain, and supporting one of his two married daughters’ families, he finds his pension inadequate.
Legal battles and repeated visits to the Suryapet Collectorate and tahsildar’s office have driven him into debt. He alleged that the former tahsildar failed to digitally sign his passbook, and officials continue to delay under the pretext of a pending Collector’s hearing.
Kondal Reddy’s plea to the collector is clear: “Honour the High Court’s ruling and restore my land.” As Kondal Reddy fights, the question remains -- will justice prevail for this ex-serviceman, or will his battle for his rightful land prove more daunting than his service on the nation’s borders?