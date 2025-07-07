Ex soldier battles to regain land in Telangana

NALGONDA: The revered Indian slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” rings hollow for Modugu Kondal Reddy, a 70-year-old ex-serviceman from Suryapet district, who is entangled in a prolonged struggle with the revenue department and an unscrupulous tenant over five acres of land rightfully assigned to him.

In 1991, Kondal Reddy, who served 18 years in the Indian Army, was granted five acres in Survey No. 159/19, Nandapuram village, Tirumalagiri mandal, in recognition of his service. Holding pattadar passbook No. T29220020366 and account no. 787, he cultivated the land until illness forced him to lease it to his neighbour. This decision sparked a distressing ordeal.

The tenant allegedly forged a ‘Sada Bainama’ (informal sale agreement) to claim ownership and illegally sold two acres to another individual, violating the Assignment Act of 1977.

In 2020, Kondal Reddy applied for a new pattadar passbook via the Dharani portal, only to find the tenant had also applied for the same land.

Allegations surfaced that the tenant and buyer influenced mandal officials, leading to an alleged flawed inquiry by the Tirumalagiri tahsildar. The inquiry report, forwarded to then Suryapet District Collector Amoy Kumar (Letter No. B/1542/19), confirmed Kondal Reddy’s sole ownership.