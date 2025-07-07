Local body polls an acid test for district in-charge ministers in Telangana

Daunting task

The task ahead is particularly daunting for many in-charge ministers, as the recent reshuffling of district responsibilities has left several of them overseeing unfamiliar territories. Besides, a majority of the Cabinet ministers are navigating their first local body elections as in-charge ministers, adding to the complexity of their roles.

Sources indicate that ministers are under immense pressure to balance the demands of managing their own Assembly constituencies while dedicating significant time and resources to their assigned districts.

Compounding these challenges is the reported discontent among party MLAs, who are frustrated over delays in securing funds for development projects and internal clashes with local leaders within their constituencies and districts. These tensions pose a significant hurdle for in-charge ministers, who must navigate factionalism and ensure cohesion among party ranks.

Party insiders maintain that the delicate task of coordinating with MLAs, MLCs and MPs holds the key in managing the fierce competition for tickets among their supporters.

The ministers are tasked with preventing rebel nominations, which could undermine the party’s unity and electoral success. The absence of rebel contestants within their jurisdictions is seen as a critical measure of the ministers’ effectiveness as in-charge ministers.

Under immense pressure

