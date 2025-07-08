Congress appoints in-charges for 10 erstwhile districts in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a move that is aimed at strengthening the Congress at the grassroots level, the TPCC has initiated a comprehensive organisational revamp of village to district committees.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, in consultation with AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, appointed in-charges for the 10 erstwhile districts in the state.

The development follows the recent direction given by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to the state leadership to complete the appointments within the party as well as to nominated posts within this month. Now, party insiders believe that the exercise to fill nominated posts will start at the earliest.

While TPCC has already appointed vice-presidents and general secretaries for each Lok Sabha constituency, the newly appointed district-level in-charges are expected to coordinate and fast-track the formation of committees at all levels.

On Monday, Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud held a Zoom meeting with the newly appointed district in-charges. The meeting stressed the need for completing the party’s structural framework, from village-level committees to district-level bodies, at the earliest.

During the meeting, the AICC state in-charge directed the newly appointed in-charges to immediately step into action and ensure the Congress’ presence is strengthened on the ground in their respective districts. She also outlined key organisational guidelines to be followed during the restructuring process.