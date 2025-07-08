Telangana High Court issues notice to state over PIL seeking govt land protection

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara on Monday issued notices to the state of Telangana and other authorities concerned in response to a PIL seeking protection of government land from alleged encroachment and unauthorised construction.

The PIL was filed by the Erraboda Weaker Section Colony Welfare Association, represented by its president P Sridhar Reddy. The petitioner sought judicial intervention against the alleged inaction of the authorities on representations submitted by the association, requesting steps to protect around two acres of government land located in Survey No 7 of Upperpally, Rajendranagar mandal.

The petitioner contends that illegal and unauthorized constructions are being carried out on the government land and that the authorities have failed to act despite repeated appeals.

The high court has issued notices to the respondents viz., the state of Telangana, represented by its principal secretary (Revenue), district collector, Rangareddy, RDO and tahsildar, Rajendranagar, and the GHMC.

The court granted four weeks’ time to the respondents to file their counter-affidavits, and directed that any rejoinder by the petitioner may be filed within two weeks thereafter.