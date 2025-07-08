Telangana state BJP president Ramchander Rao demands demolition of Akbaruddin Owaisi college

HYDERABAD: Newly appointed state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday accused the Congress government of showing undue favouritism towards a college built by AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, allegedly on Salkam lake bed.

In a strongly worded statement, Ramchander questioned why the government granted relaxations to this college while taking a harsh stance against poor families residing in the Musi River catchment area, despite them having purchased the land legally and obtained necessary permissions. He demanded the immediate demolition of the college, warning that BJP cadre would “take action” if the government failed to do so.

He criticised the government’s justification for the relaxation, citing provision of education to 10,000 students at the college.

“If the government can show such leniency here, why not for the lakhs of poor people living near the Musi? Why are their homes being demolished even after they paid taxes and followed due procedures?” he asked.

He further pointed out that the government had already granted relaxations to the college for the previous academic year. “Instead of repeatedly bending rules, the management should have been given time to relocate and continue education elsewhere,” he said.

He also levelled serious allegations against Akbaruddin Owaisi, accusing him of “grabbing government land, evading taxes, and even sheltering terrorists.”

He demanded immediate action against the MLA and the demolition of the disputed structure.

Ramchander also condemned recent attacks on media houses and urged the government to ensure their safety.

He issued a stern warning to the BRS, saying, “If they target media outlets, the BJP’s state unit will retaliate by safeguarding journalists and counter-attacking BRS-affiliated media.”