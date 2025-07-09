CM Revanth asks Nadda to ensure timely supply of urea; reminds Goyal of Rs 600 crore NICDIT funds

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda to ensure a timely supply of urea allocated to Telangana to meet agricultural requirements during the ongoing Kharif season.

Revanth called on Nadda at his official residence in Delhi. During the meeting, the chief minister pointed out that only 3.07 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of urea had been supplied to the state between April and June, against a seasonal requirement of five lakh MT.

With farming activity underway and irrigation projects receiving inflows, the Chief Minister said an uninterrupted supply of urea was essential.

He also stated that Telangana was allocated 63,000 MT of domestically produced urea and 97,000 MT of imported urea for July, but only 29,000 MT had been received so far.

Revanth also requested the Centre to increase the quota of domestically produced urea and to arrange additional rakes for transport, citing the Railways’ reluctance to provide more.

Those present at the meeting included State Government Adviser AP Jitender Reddy, Congress MPs Mallu Ravi and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajith Reddy, Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao and Central Schemes Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal.