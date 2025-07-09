Green glory back at tiger entry point in Telangana

ADILABAD: Over the past five years, the Itkyalpadu forest area in Kumurambheem Asifabad district has undergone a remarkable transformation from podu (shifting cultivation) lands to dense forest due to sustained efforts by the forest authorities.

Located in the Sirpur (T) range, the forest is regaining its past glory with thousands of indigenous saplings such as chinta and jama thriving. The area has also emerged as a crucial entry point for tigers from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, with recent sightings confirmed through pugmarks. The region, enriched with prey base and water sources, is increasingly favourable for tiger habitation.

The transformation was not without challenge. Non-tribal farmers had occupied large stretches of forest land for podu cultivation, violating forest rights. However, over time, the forest authorities, along with police, recovered the encroached land. While initial resistance was strong, most farmers eventually handed over the land voluntarily.

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer Neeraj Kumar Tebriwal said that around 1,700 acres have been reclaimed in the past five years. Of this, 1,000 acres have been planted with native species. “In 2024-25 alone, we’ve planted saplings in 500 acres. In 2023-24, it was 200 acres. These plantations are now more than five feet tall and resemble a dense forest,” he said.

Tebriwal confirmed the presence of a tiger in the area, noting that a monitoring team has been tracking its movements. “This region is now a key corridor for tigers entering Telangana by crossing the Pranahitha river into the Kagaznagar forest division,” he added.

Officials believe that with sustained conservation and protection, the area will continue to thrive as a safe habitat for big cats and other wildlife.