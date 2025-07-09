Telangana HC relief for students booked for staging protest

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against 10 students, who were booked by the Banjara Hills police for holding a demonstration against change in the criteria for the police recruitment. The court observed that continuing the case would amount to an abuse of legal process.

The students were booked for offences punishable under various sections of the IPC for alleged unlawful assembly outside the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) building and attempt to enter the premises on February 3, 2023.

The petitioners, all students preparing for competitive exams, contended that they were protesting peacefully against sudden changes to the police recruitment criteria, particularly affecting candidates who had cleared the 1,600 and 800 meter run. Their counsel argued that there was no criminal intent, no unlawful assembly, and the charges lacked essential ingredients of the alleged offences.