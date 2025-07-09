Timely surgeries save lives of two women in Peddapalli

PEDDAPALLI: A 30-year-old woman from Peddapalli, who had been suffering from a stone in her gallbladder, underwent ERCP and stent surgery at a private hospital in Karimnagar. Battling severe gallstones and pancreatic infections, she consulted District Hospital Superintendent Dr K Sridhar three days ago. He admitted her after conducting blood tests, a scan, and a 2D Echo.

On Tuesday, a team of surgeons led by Dr Sridhar successfully performed laparoscopic surgery on her.

Similarly, a 35-year-old woman from Peddapalli town arrived at the Outpatient Department (OP) in the morning with severe abdominal pain. A scan revealed that her ovary, located next to the uterus, had twisted and turned gangrenous. She also had about one litre of internal bleeding in her abdomen.