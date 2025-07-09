Timely surgeries save lives of two women in Peddapalli

PEDDAPALLI: A 30-year-old woman from Peddapalli, who had been suffering from a stone in her gallbladder, underwent ERCP and stent surgery at a private hospital in Karimnagar. Battling severe gallstones and pancreatic infections, she consulted District Hospital Superintendent Dr K Sridhar three days ago. He admitted her after conducting blood tests, a scan, and a 2D Echo.
On Tuesday, a team of surgeons led by Dr Sridhar successfully performed laparoscopic surgery on her.
Similarly, a 35-year-old woman from Peddapalli town arrived at the Outpatient Department (OP) in the morning with severe abdominal pain. A scan revealed that her ovary, located next to the uterus, had twisted and turned gangrenous. She also had about one litre of internal bleeding in her abdomen.
Dr Sravanthi (Gynaecologist), Dr Souraiah (Anaesthetist), and Dr K Sridhar (Medical Superintendent) responded swiftly and performed emergency surgery to remove the damaged part. The timely intervention saved her life.
District Collector Koya Sree Harsha appreciated the hospital’s efforts and urged the public to utilise the medical services available at the district headquarters hospital.