125-year old Kotwal House in Hyderabad regains its lost glory

HYDERABAD: For over a century, Kotwal House stood as the silent sentinel of law and order in Hyderabad, a place where power resided, decisions were made and the city’s administrative machinery once revolved. Built in the early 1900s and officially handed over to the Police Commissionerate in 1905, this colonial-era structure has now undergone a comprehensive restoration, reviving not just its physical form but its historic spirit. The restored building eas officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

A member of Deccan Terrain Agencies, Mir Khan, told the TNIE: “Kotwal House is more than a building, it’s a symbol of continuity. It has housed generations of officers, from the time of the Nizam through British rule, post-Independence administration and into modern governance. But as decades passed, age caught up with its elegant stone walls, lime plaster, and traditional wooden roofing. Water seeped through broken rafters. Plywood had replaced teak, and the structure was deteriorating.”

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand said: “Nearly four years ago, the roof of this historic building collapsed, and the building was on the verge of being demolished. But I couldn’t bring myself to let go of such a vital piece of our heritage. I began searching for someone willing to support its revival and Anil, CMD of Greenko, came forward to fund the restoration. Work officially began in December 2022.”

“However, when I was transferred in October 2023, the project came to an abrupt halt. It wasn’t until my return as Commissioner in September 2024 that we were able to restart the restoration. Restoring a heritage is no easy task - it demands both time and patience. Mir Khan of Deccan Terrain Agencies has done a remarkable job, and we are finally ready to unveil it. From now on, the Kotwal will once again have a dignified place to sit when visiting the Old City,” he added.

“The restoration of Kotwal House was no cosmetic makeover. It was an act of architectural reverence - an attempt to return the building to its original glory without modern intrusions. Every detail was carefully studied, right down to the curve of glass panes and the grain of wooden railings,” Mir Khan said.