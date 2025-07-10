125-year old Kotwal House in Hyderabad regains its lost glory

HYDERABAD: For over a century, Kotwal House stood as the silent sentinel of law and order in Hyderabad, a place where power resided, decisions were made and the city’s administrative machinery once revolved. Built in the early 1900s and officially handed over to the Police Commissionerate in 1905, this colonial-era structure has now undergone a comprehensive restoration, reviving not just its physical form but its historic spirit. The restored building eas officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.
A member of Deccan Terrain Agencies, Mir Khan, told the TNIE: “Kotwal House is more than a building, it’s a symbol of continuity. It has housed generations of officers, from the time of the Nizam through British rule, post-Independence administration and into modern governance. But as decades passed, age caught up with its elegant stone walls, lime plaster, and traditional wooden roofing. Water seeped through broken rafters. Plywood had replaced teak, and the structure was deteriorating.”
Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand said: “Nearly four years ago, the roof of this historic building collapsed, and the building was on the verge of being demolished. But I couldn’t bring myself to let go of such a vital piece of our heritage. I began searching for someone willing to support its revival and Anil, CMD of Greenko, came forward to fund the restoration. Work officially began in December 2022.”
“However, when I was transferred in October 2023, the project came to an abrupt halt. It wasn’t until my return as Commissioner in September 2024 that we were able to restart the restoration. Restoring a heritage is no easy task - it demands both time and patience. Mir Khan of Deccan Terrain Agencies has done a remarkable job, and we are finally ready to unveil it. From now on, the Kotwal will once again have a dignified place to sit when visiting the Old City,” he added.
“The restoration of Kotwal House was no cosmetic makeover. It was an act of architectural reverence - an attempt to return the building to its original glory without modern intrusions. Every detail was carefully studied, right down to the curve of glass panes and the grain of wooden railings,” Mir Khan said.
Using traditional materials like lime mortar, and Madras roofing tiles, the team reconstructed sections of the building that had collapsed or decayed.
The roof, which had suffered structural damage, was rebuilt layer by layer, following century-old methods. Where elements like doors and windows were unsalvageable, artisans recreated them with precision - not to redesign, but to restore.
One of the standout pieces is the Norwegian brass cannon dating back to 1762, displayed in the courtyard. Once plastered over and neglected, it now gleams after being stripped and restored, bearing inscriptions that nod to Hyderabad’s maritime ties - a hidden layer of history brought back into view.
Where modern buildings are often seen as disposable - with shelf lives of 40 to 60 years - structures like Kotwal House are built to live, provided they are maintained. With this restoration, experts estimate the building’s life has now been extended by another 50 years or more, giving it a renewed future while preserving its past.
“Unlike many heritage sites that become museums or ceremonial spaces, Kotwal House continues to serve a functional role. Its offices are active, the old colonial conference room still hosts meetings, and departments like the CP, DCP, and administrative units work out of the same rooms where their predecessors once sat,” he said.
The Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s office currently operates from the ICCC building, Banjara Hills, Road No. 12. The Commissioner announced that moving forward, he will be available to the public one day a week (Friday) from The Kotwal House, Purani Haveli, one day from the Basheerbagh office, and on the remaining days from the Banjara Hills office.
Ponnam Prabhakar also inaugurated the newly constructed Kalapathar,Chatrinaka Traffic PS and Shalibanda Police Station buildings.