Telangana mulls legislation to curb spurious seed menace

HYDERABAD: Telangana Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Commission chairman M Kodanda Reddy on Wednesday noted that the government is working on bringing a legislation to curb spurious seed menace.

Addressing the media at BRK Bhavan, he said that the Commission had toured Haryana to study the practice adopted by that state.

Kodanda Reddy also highlighted the significant strides made in seed production and the proactive approach of the Congress government in addressing farmers’ concerns.

He said that the state’s climate and soil conditions are well suited for production of seeds for crops such as maize, paddy and cotton. However, he said, the past decade saw severe distress among seed farmers as several multinational companies allegedly defaulted on agreements, pushing farmers into losses.

Commission member KVN Reddy accused the Centre of failing to allocate sufficient urea to Telangana, further burdening farmers. He urged farmers to reduce their dependency on chemical fertilisers while pressing the Union Government to be more equitable in its distribution.