Big three get battle ready for local body polls, Jubilee Hills byelection, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The upcoming local body elections and the bypoll for Jubilee Hills Assembly seat in Hyderabad are hanging like a sword of Damocles over the political parties. The three principal parties, ruling Congress, opposition BRS and BJP, are pulling up their socks to keep the party machinery battle ready for these elections.

The ruling Congress appears to be banking heavily on Rythu Bharosa payments made to the farmers Rs 9,000 crore in nine days, with not much criticism from the opposition parties. The MLAs have taken a plunge into preparations for the polls.

They are now busy crafting strategies to win the elections with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy telling them that their performance in the local body polls alone would be the criterion for moving up in their career ladder. They are now identifying strong candidates for the local body polls.

The ruling party is also focused on Jubilee Hills byelection. It has already won one bypoll, Secunderabad Cantonment, after coming to power, wresting it from the BRS. The Congress is in the process of looking for the right candidate, as any reversal might set off a domino effect and signal declining fortunes. The party wants to leverage the Jubilee Hills bypoll to win the GHMC elections next year.

Hunt for winning horse

The party leaders are understood to be looking for a winning horse for the byelection. The name of former MP G Ranjith Reddy keeps popping up in the discussion among the leaders. He lost the Lok Sabha election from Chevella to the BJP’s Konda Vishweshwar Reddy.

Another potential candidate is late Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy’s daughter Vijaya Reddy, who is a corporator now. Apart from them, party leader Naveen Yadav and a few others are vying for the seat.