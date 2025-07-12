CM Revanth Reddy seeks US support for Telangana’s 3 trillion dollar economy goal

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the spirit of Telangana is similar to the ethos of America since both are special in seeking friendship and strengthening the ties.

Participating in American Independence Day celebrations here, the CM extended greetings to US citizens. He observed that the world has completely changed after America attained independence.

“America unveiled many positive aspects in front of the world and played a key role as a guide to build a strong democratic world and in providing continuous innovations,” the chief minister said.

Revanth also said that about 200 American companies from sectors like IT, pharma, defence, manufacturing and aerospace are already operating in Hyderabad. “We are trying to further improve trade relations between America and Telangana. Our government is working towards the Telangana Rising vision to achieve $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047,” the CM said, seeking the support of the US to achieve the target.

The CM emphasised that the strategic partnership between America and India should continue based on mutual trust and values. Both countries want to have friendly and strong relations with the goal of expanding trade, commerce, investment, democracy and establishing world peace. He hoped for more cooperation in military and space research between the two countries.

“Both countries have set a record in trade related to investments in the technology sector,” Revanth said and added that US Consul General Jennifer Larson was standing as a strong bridge between Telangana and America in strengthening trade relations.