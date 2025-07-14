Another fire in Pashamylaram industrial area, no casualties

SANGAREDDY: Even before the memory of the Sigachi fire tragedy fades, another fire broke out in the Pashamylaram industrial area on Sunday morning, causing panic among locals. However, no casualties were reported, bringing a sigh of relief.

According to officials, the fire erupted at Enviro Waste Management Services Private Limited around 7:30 am. Fire personnel immediately deployed five fire engines, two from Patancheru and three from IDA Bollaram and managed to douse the flames. A lorry and a JCB were completely gutted.

The company was engaged in recycling expired syrups and tablets to be sold as raw materials for various industries. The fire began in a section storing empty face wash tins and tubes. It is suspected the parked lorry and JCB, which was there for loading the material, caught fire during the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is not known.

The incident shocked the public, still reeling from the recent Sigachi industry fire at the same location, which claimed 44 lives and left eight workers missing. BDL Bhanur police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.