Another fire in Pashamylaram industrial area, no casualties

SANGAREDDY: Even before the memory of the Sigachi fire tragedy fades, another fire broke out in the Pashamylaram industrial area on Sunday morning, causing panic among locals. However, no casualties were reported, bringing a sigh of relief.
According to officials, the fire erupted at Enviro Waste Management Services Private Limited around 7:30 am. Fire personnel immediately deployed five fire engines, two from Patancheru and three from IDA Bollaram and managed to douse the flames. A lorry and a JCB were completely gutted.
The company was engaged in recycling expired syrups and tablets to be sold as raw materials for various industries. The fire began in a section storing empty face wash tins and tubes. It is suspected the parked lorry and JCB, which was there for loading the material, caught fire during the incident.
The exact cause of the fire is not known.
The incident shocked the public, still reeling from the recent Sigachi industry fire at the same location, which claimed 44 lives and left eight workers missing. BDL Bhanur police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
Fact-finding committee demands criminal case against Sigachi management
SANGAREDDY: A fact-finding committee representing various public organisations has demanded that the state government register a criminal case against the management of Sigachi chemical industry, holding it responsible for the blast that claimed 44 lives, left eight missing, and injured many others.
The committee comprising High Court senior lawyer Vasudha Nagaraj, TPJAC co-convener Kanneganti Ravi, APCR state convener Dr Osman, NAPM’s Meera Sanghamitra, and others visited the site, met hospitalised victims, and interacted with their families.
They alleged gross negligence by the management, stating no proper safety measures or employee awareness were ensured. Co-workers were made to handle hospital duties, and even two weeks after the tragedy, the management failed to disclose how many were present during the blast or provide full casualty figures. They also criticised the government for not filing a criminal case or making any arrests.