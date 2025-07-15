Doctor dies by suicide over husband's extramarital affair in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: Unable to bear husband's extramarital affair, 28-year-old doctor committed suicide. The incident took place under the Hasanparthy police station limits in the Hanamkonda district.
The deceased was identified as Dr. A. Pratyusha, a dentist in Hanamkonda.
According to the deceased's father, T. Ramakrishna, problems in his daughter's life began around seven months ago when Dr. Alladi Srujan, her husband, introduced a lady doctor named Banoth Shruthi, alias Buttabomma. Following Shruthi’s entry into their lives, tensions started to rise between Pratyusha and Srujan.
Ramakrishna stated that after Pratyusha gave birth to her second child in January 2025, Srujan began staying exclusively with Shruthi. He started threatening Pratyusha by saying he intended to divorce her and continue his relationship with Shruthi.
Dr. Banoth Shruthi, who works at a private hospital, began creating promotional videos for the hospital, which were later shared on social media platforms. During the process of shooting these reels, she came into contact with Dr. Alladi Srujan, a cardiology surgeon who operates a private clinic in Hasanparthy and also works at the same hospital.
Shruthi was introduced to the family through these professional engagements, and over time, she grew close to Srujan. According to the deceased's father, T. Ramakrishna, Shruthi used the video shoots as an opportunity to attract Srujan and began to interfere in his family life.
As their closeness increased, Srujan started spending more time with Shruthi and less with his family. He allegedly neglected his wife, and their two young daughters, the elder aged six and the younger just seven months old.
Unable to bear her husband's behaviour, Pratyusha took the extreme step of ending her life by hanging herself at her residence. Her two young daughters, finding the door locked and their mother unresponsive, began knocking repeatedly. When there was no answer, they alerted the neighbours.
The neighbours rushed to the house, forced the door open, and found Pratyusha hanging. They immediately informed the Hasanparthy police. Her body was later shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for postmortem.
Speaking to the media, Hasanparthy Inspector V. Cheralu stated that a complaint was lodged by the deceased father, T. Ramakrishna, and a case was registered under section 194 BNSS (suspicious death), and an investigating. The deceased's husband is in police custody.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)