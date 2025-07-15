Doctor dies by suicide over husband's extramarital affair in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: Unable to bear husband's extramarital affair, 28-year-old doctor committed suicide. The incident took place under the Hasanparthy police station limits in the Hanamkonda district.

The deceased was identified as Dr. A. Pratyusha, a dentist in Hanamkonda.

According to the deceased's father, T. Ramakrishna, problems in his daughter's life began around seven months ago when Dr. Alladi Srujan, her husband, introduced a lady doctor named Banoth Shruthi, alias Buttabomma. Following Shruthi’s entry into their lives, tensions started to rise between Pratyusha and Srujan.

Ramakrishna stated that after Pratyusha gave birth to her second child in January 2025, Srujan began staying exclusively with Shruthi. He started threatening Pratyusha by saying he intended to divorce her and continue his relationship with Shruthi.

Dr. Banoth Shruthi, who works at a private hospital, began creating promotional videos for the hospital, which were later shared on social media platforms. During the process of shooting these reels, she came into contact with Dr. Alladi Srujan, a cardiology surgeon who operates a private clinic in Hasanparthy and also works at the same hospital.