Congress following in footsteps of BRS, indulging in corruption: Telangana BJP president Ramchander

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government was following in the footsteps of the previous BRS regime in indulging in corruption and adopting anti-people policies. Disillusioned with both the BRS and Congress, people are now waiting for the BJP to form the government in the state, he said.

The BJP state president was addressing a state-level workshop held to prepare the saffron party cadre for battle in the upcoming local body elections.

Speaking in the presence of Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and party’s state in-charge Sunil Bansal, Ramchander Rao called upon leaders and cadre to reach out to the people and interact with them to explain the Union government’s schemes and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development initiatives. He said that there would soon be mandal-level to zonal-level workshops for party activists ahead of the local body elections.

On the BC reservation issue, Ramchander Rao said that the BJP does not oppose reservations as such but is against the inclusion of a 10 percent quota based on religion. He also recalled how India faced partition due to reservations based on religion.

Action plan for elections

During the workshop, the BJP also announced an action plan for the upcoming elections.

As part of this plan, the party will hold training classes for office bearers, district presidents and mandal presidents in Annojiguda on July 16, district-level workshops from July 18 to 20, mandal-level workshops from July 21 to 23, booth-level meetings on July 25 and 26, rallies in mandals from August 1 to 3, district-level rallies on August 4 and 5 and Pravas Sammelans (community interactions) on August 9 and 10.

The party also instructed leaders to address major issues from mandal to district-level and submit memoranda to MPDOs, MROs and Collectors. It also plans to host Facebook Live sessions from the state chief down to the mandal level.