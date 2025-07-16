Dry monsoon phase in Telangana likely to end soon

HYDERABAD: There may finally be relief in sight for parched regions of Telangana, as weather forecasts indicate a possible recovery in monsoon rains starting July 17. After a disappointing start to the season marked by long dry spells and a statewide rainfall deficit of 23%, meteorologists say the second half of July could bring much-needed showers with some districts likely to receive up to 100 mm of rainfall.

Hyderabad has borne the brunt of the deficit, recording a staggering 51% shortfall — the highest in the state. Districts such as Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, and Mahbubnagar have also seen alarmingly low rainfall, well below seasonal averages.

According to IMD experts, the rainfall deficit was triggered by a combination of meteorological anomalies. The early onset of monsoon in late May disrupted the buildup of pre-monsoon summer heat, which typically helps form low-pressure systems that draw in rains. “Temperatures in May stayed around 38–39°C instead of the usual 41–42°C, weakening the monsoon pull over Telangana,” Anjal Prakash, researcher and academic on water and climate change at Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, told TNIE.

Adding to the woes, major monsoon systems that formed in June and early July drifted north, favouring states like Madhya Pradesh and northern Maharashtra, while Telangana remained under a prolonged “break-monsoon” phase.

Rainfall during this period was scattered and inconsistent, offering only temporary respite without replenishing groundwater or reservoirs. “Rainfall activity is expected to improve after July 17. If July’s second half and August perform well, Telangana could recover to around -5% or even reach normal levels,” weather blogger T Balaji told TNIE.