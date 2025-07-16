Police officer’s son detained in Kompally drug case

HYDERABAD: The investigation into the Kompally Malnadu restaurant drugs case is intensifying, with the Eagle team, the state’s anti-narcotics task force, digging deeper into potential high-profile connections. Authorities are currently probing the alleged involvement of Rahul Teja, son of an Intelligence department Additional SP, in the case.

On Monday, the task force arrested two more suspects, Harsha and Mohan, who were sent to judicial remand. Sources revealed that Mohan is the son of a police officer. So far, eight people have been arrested.

Investigators have established that Rahul Teja has close links with Surya Annamaneni, a 34-year-old prime accused in the earlier Malnadu restaurant drug bust. In the latest case, drugs were allegedly couriered from Delhi, concealed inside a pair of women’s slippers, and delivered to Surya. Police later seized the narcotics and the footwear.

Officials believe Rahul, who was also arrested in the drug case, was found to be a key conspirator in a drug case registered in Nizamabad last year and has been absconding since.

Preliminary findings indicate that Rahul, Surya, Mohan, and Harsha were operating a drug distribution ring. The group reportedly sourced narcotics from suppliers in Bengaluru, Goa, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and other regions, and sold them at private parties organised by them.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to identify more individuals involved and trace the financial and logistical web behind the operation.