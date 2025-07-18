30 girls in hospital, ‘food poisoning’ suspected in Tribal Welfare Gurukul school in Laxminpur

JAGTIAL: More than 30 girl students were severely affected by food poisoning at the Tribal Welfare Gurukul school in Laxminpur. The incident took place on Wednesday night but came to light only on Thursday.

According to reports, the students began experiencing stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea after their dinner at the school. Out of 60 students, over 30 fell seriously ill, prompting the school management to respond immediately. First aid was initially provided to the affected students.

They were then shifted to Jagtial district hospital. Doctors have said that the students are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary treatment. All are expected to recover soon.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the food poisoning. They are examining whether the food was adulterated or got spoiled after cooking. Meanwhile, angry parents have questioned the school management’s decision to conceal the incident since last night.