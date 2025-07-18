Congress government failed to address farmer issues: Telangana BJP president Ramchander

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday slammed the Congress government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for failing to address farmers’ issues despite completing 19 months in office.

Speaking at the Kisan Morcha state office-bearers’ meeting at the BJP headquarters in Hyderabad, he accused the state government of neglecting farmers due to its skewed policies.

He urged party workers to collaborate with the Kisan Morcha to highlight farmers’ grievances and counter the Congress’ “anti-farmer” stance.

He directed the Morcha members to launch agitations, gather grassroots-level feedback and promote central welfare schemes like PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Soil Health Cards and Fasal Bima Yojana.

He alleged that while the Modi government supports farmers, the previous BRS regime and the current Congress administration failed to implement these initiatives effectively.

Ramchander Rao accused the Congress of creating an artificial urea shortage to gain political mileage ahead of upcoming local body elections.

The BJP leader refuted the state’s claims of central negligence, revealing that Telangana received 12.02 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of urea against the required 9.5 LMT for the 2024-25 Rabi season. “Where are the remaining three LMT?” he questioned, alleging “false propaganda” by the state government.