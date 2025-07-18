Operation Sindoor must continue, asserts Owaisi

NIZAMABAD: AIMIM supremo and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded that the Union government continue Operation Sindoor to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists allegedly targeted victims based on their religion.

Addressing a late-night public meeting in Bodhan, Nizamabad, Owaisi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of displaying a careless attitude, which he claimed was enabling such attacks.

“What does the prime minister want to do with the country?” Owaisi questioned, expressing outrage over the killings of Hindu civilians. “Terrorists killed 26 Hindu brothers in Pahalgam, but the Governor responded too late. If he cannot govern, he should step down,” he said.

Owaisi also warned of growing threats from enemy nations, including Pakistan and China, and alleged a conspiracy involving Bangladesh. “China is preparing to attack our borders, placing its army on the Bangladesh border. What is the BJP government doing when the enemies are at our doorstep?” he asked.

He criticised the government for “inciting Hindu-Muslim hatred,” demolishing poor people’s homes, and targeting marginalised communities under the guise of cracking down on illegal immigrants. “The rulers spread hatred by alleging the presence of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, and Nepalese in Bihar—yet fail to detect terrorists entering the country,” he said.

Owaisi stated that while they oppose communal division, they will always stand by those working for unity and justice.