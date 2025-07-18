Telangana HC quashes SC/ST case against CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya of the Telangana High Court on Thursday quashed proceedings in Crime No. 15/2015 registered against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy under the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The case was pending before the Special Sessions Judge at LB Nagar.

The high court allowed Revanth’s petition, finding no factual or legal basis for the allegations. Justice Bhattacharya observed that Revanth, listed as Accused No. 3, was not present at the alleged scene. The complainant disputed this, but the judge found the charges were not supported by evidence.

The judge noted that the case, filed in 2019, did not reflect facts stated in the chargesheet. The complaint involved allegations of caste abuse against N Peddi Raju, director of the SC Housing Society in Razole. Revanth’s brother Kodanda Reddy and another person were also named.

Before the ruling, the complainant’s counsel informed the court about a plea in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case. The judge stated the court was bound to deliver its order regardless.