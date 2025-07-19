BRS leader’s words reflect frustration of losing power: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

NALGONDA/KHAMMAM: Refuting the phone-tapping allegations levelled by BRS working president KT Rama Rao against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday wondered: “How could KTR say that my phone has been tapped?”.

Speaking to reporters at Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda district, Vikramarka said: “I have no information suggesting that my phone was tapped. If KTR has any such information, let him furnish it — we will examine it.”

The deputy CM also condemned the language being used by the BRS leader, especially terms like ‘howle’ and ‘sannasi’ and suggested that Rama Rao, who served as a minister for 10 years, to show some respect to the CM’s chair.

Stating that leaders’ language influences the public, he wondered what BRS leaders intend to teach the people of Telangana. He said that their remarks stem from their frustration at losing power after 10 years.

Vikramarka claimed that CM Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy were actively addressing the “water mistakes” made by the BRS leaders during their decade-long rule.

He slammed the BRS leaders for alleging that the Congress government “surrendered” on water issues. The people of Telangana taught them a lesson in the Assembly elections and gave them “zero” seats in Lok Sabha polls, yet they are not changing their attitude, he added.