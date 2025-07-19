CM Revanth insecure, tapping phones of Bhatti, minister Ponguleti: BRS working president KT Rama Rao

KHAMMAM: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was tapping the phones of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy “as he was afraid that they posed a challenge to his post”.

Speaking at the BRS office in Khammam, Rama Rao said: “Does Revanth have the courage to take a lie detector test or publicly swear that he’s not tapping their phones?”

Responding to the chief minister’s allegation on Thursday of “secret” meetings with TDP’s Nara Lokesh in Dubai at midnight, Rama Rao said: “There were no such meetings. Even if I had met Lokesh, what’s the issue? He is not Dawood Ibrahim. He is the son of Chandrababu Naidu, with whom we have political links. But the claim is false.”

The BRS working president was in the district to meet the family of former Wyra MLA Banoth Madanlal, who died recently. Accompanied by former minister P Ajay Kumar and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Rama Rao addressed the media and criticised what he called the chief minister’s “idle talk”.

“Just like drugs have ruined lives, Revanth’s words are toxic to public discourse. One day it’s phone tapping, the next it’s a Formula-E case, then drugs, then Kaleshwaram, or KCR. This has been the pattern for the last 20 months,” he said, accusing the Congress government of poor administration.