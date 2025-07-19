MoS Defence lauds DRDL scientists for advanced missile system

HYDERABAD: MoS Defence Sanjay Seth visited the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad on Wednesday and Thursday, to review ongoing missile and weapon systems programmes developed by DRDO’s premier Missile Cluster Labs - Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), and Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL).

During his visit to DRDL, Seth inspected key facilities involved in the development of Astra Mk I and II air-to-air missiles, the Vertically-Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM), and scramjet engine technologies. He was briefed on the progress and strategic relevance of these systems by U Raja Babu, Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems), and G A Srinivasa Murthy, Director, DRDL.

At RCI, the minister reviewed advanced Indigenous Navigation and Aviation Systems, the Onboard Computer Division, and Imaging Infrared Seeker technologies. Director RCI, Anindya Biswas, provided updates on these high-tech defence capabilities.

He praised the scientists and engineers for their contributions towards achieving self-reliance in defence under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He encouraged DRDO to continue advancing technologies that enhance national security and empower the Armed Forces.