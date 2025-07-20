17-year-old in coma gets new lease of life after rare liver transplant at Osmania General Hospital

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday congratulated doctors at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for performing a life-saving emergency liver transplant on a 17-year-old girl, calling it a milestone that challenges the perception that government hospitals lack advanced care.

In a first for the hospital, doctors conducted the transplant on Blessy Goud, a resident of Jubilee Hills, who had slipped into a coma due to acute fulminant liver failure. She was initially admitted to a private hospital with a high fever, but her condition rapidly worsened. Her family shifted her to OGH on May 12, where doctors assessed that a liver transplant was her only chance of survival.

With no suitable donor in the family, the case was registered under the Super Urgent Category with the Jeevandan programme. A matching liver was allocated from a brain-dead donor at a private hospital.

On May 14, a team led by Dr Madhusudhan, head of surgical gastroenterology, performed the transplant. Blessy made a remarkable recovery and was discharged in good health two weeks later.