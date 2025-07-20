Faster darshans, Telugu monthly & more in store for Yadadri temple

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI : To improve devotee experience and ensure faster darshan of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Endowments Commissioner and Yadadri temple Executive Officer S Venkat Rao announced plans to introduce a “Garuda Ticket”, modelled after Tirumala’s Srivani Trust scheme. Priced at Rs 5,000, the ticket will grant Antaralayam darshan from Suprabhatham to Pavalimpu Seva without affecting regular queues. Devotees will also receive a shawl, five laddus, one kilogram of pulihora and priestly blessings.

To promote spiritual awareness and Hindu dharma, the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority will soon launch Yadagiri Adhyatmika Masapatrika, a Telugu spiritual monthly, with plans to expand into other languages.

A dedicated temple television channel is also in the pipeline, with the name of the executing company to be finalised soon. .

To tackle power outages and reduce annual electricity costs, a 4 MW solar power plant and 4 MW battery energy storage system are proposed. The temple will also install five 70-foot statues of Anjaneya, Garuda, Prahlada, Ramanuja and Yadarshi.