Insects found in breakfast at Bhadrachalam tribal girls' college; students protest, skip classes

KHAMMAM: Students of the Tribal Welfare Gurukul Girls’ College in Bhadrachalam were left disgusted after finding insects in their breakfast. Sources said around 600 students were served 80 kg of khichdi, which they refused to eat upon noticing the contamination. They later walked out of their classes in protest.

Confirming the presence of insects, the college principal assured that steps would be taken to ensure hygienic food preparation going forward. Notably, students have been complaining about unhygienic food for the past three days.

“We have been raising complaints about insects in the hostel meals, but nothing has been done,” the students said, adding that they had to sleep on an empty stomach due to the recurring issue.

Parents, enraged over the incident, demanded accountability and a transparent investigation by the concerned authorities. The college administration has blamed the violation on the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC), questioning why grain stock from May was supplied to the college.

Meanwhile, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer B Rahul said an enquiry has been ordered and action will be taken based on the report.