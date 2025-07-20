Telangana

Kazipet unit on track to roll out export-ready train sets by 2026

Union Minister for Railways Vaishnaw says Telangana factory to boost jobs and make India a hub for high-tech rail exports
Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and G Kishan Reddy inspected ongoing works of the Railway Manufacturing Unit in Kazipet on Saturday
Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and G Kishan Reddy inspected ongoing works of the Railway Manufacturing Unit in Kazipet on Saturday
HANAMKONDA : Rail engines, wagons, and coaches will be manufactured at the upcoming Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit, which is expected to commence operations in 2026. Union Minister for IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and his Cabinet colleague G Kishan Reddy reviewed the ongoing works at the site in Ayodhyapuram, Kazipet, on Saturday.

Vaishnaw said that India is poised to become an export hub for railway coaches. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a promise to the Telangana people for the coach manufacturing factory, and the dreams were fulfilled,” he told the media.

He added that modern, high-technology coaches will be manufactured at Kazipet, including export-ready trainsets.

Vaishnaw pointed out that the Kazipet manufacturing unit is a major and highly advanced facility in the country, as the prime minister is interested in the manufacturing unit due to several countries placing orders for coaches and metro engines after witnessing the Vande Bharat trains.

Kishan said that over 3,000 people will get employment through the manufacturing unit, which will benefit many families in Telangana.

