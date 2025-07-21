Classical violin maestro felicitated for lifetime of ragas in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Renowned classical violin maestro and Padma Shri awardee Annavarapu Ramaswamy was conferred the prestigious ‘Srimati Vasantha Varaprasad Reddy Sangeetha Ratna’ award in recognition of his unparalleled contributions to Carnatic music. The felicitation ceremony, held on Sunday, was organised by the Shantha Vasantha Trust at Telangana Saraswatha Parishath in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, Annavarapu Ramaswamy, who is stepping into his centenary year, said, “Following the teachings of my guru, Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Pantulu, I devoted my life to uplifting others in whatever way I could. Though I was honoured with prize money on many occasions, I chose to donate it all in the name of my guru.”

He took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling his days of rigorous training. “I used to work hard. There were days when I had to fill my stomach with just water when I was hungry,” he shared, moving the audience with his humble recollections. He also highlighted the importance of the Telugu language, calling it the backbone of Carnatic music.

With a career spanning over eight decades, Ramaswamy has graced both national and international stages, leaving an indelible mark on the world of classical music.

Former Maharashtra Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao, who attended the event as the chief guest, described Telugu as the “Italian of the East” and emphasised the unifying power of music and literature.

“Music and literature are remedies for many ailments. They hold the power to bind societies and erase differences,” he said. Rao also expressed concern over the declining use of the Telugu language, especially among the younger generation. “Today, children completing their schooling are unable to even write their names in their mother tongue. Telugu, with its sophistication and beauty, must be taken to the grassroots,” he urged, calling for efforts to promote the language.