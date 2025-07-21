If BJP is voted to power, Hindus won’t need to beg for Bonalu funds: Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday wondered why every year, people have to beg for funds for temples during Bonalu and other festivals.

The BJP leader, who visited different temples to participate in Bonalu festivities during the day, said people need not beg for funds as they are sincerely paying all their bills and taxes.

He announced that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, the situation would be different. “Funds would be allocated for Bonalu and all other Hindu festivals, ensuring that every Hindu feels proud of these celebrations,” he declared.

The MoS urged the residents of the Old City who had left their homes due to terrorist bombings and ‘Jihadi gangs’ during the UPA regime to return to their own houses. “People of the Old City, I appeal to all of you.

In the presence of Goddess Simhavahini, under the blessings of Goddess Bhagyalakshmi, I assure you — I’m here to stand by you. The Old City belongs to you. You have nothing to fear. Return to your homes. We take full responsibility for your protection. We will turn every Hindu into a vote bank and demonstrate the strength of Hindus,” he said.

Bandi said that the people were afraid to wear a bindi or hold a saffron flag near Charminar in the past. But today, under the gaze of Goddess Bhagyalakshmi, people are chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, he claimed.