Moment of linguistic pride: Wedding invite in Koya

KHAMMAM: For the first time, a wedding invitation in the Koya language has been printed and distributed. The development is being seen not just as a wedding announcement but as a milestone for Telangana’s tribal communities that has given a spoken identity a written form.
The invitation celebrates the upcoming marriage of Kanna Raju from Palvanch village and Pune Lakshmi Sharanya from Jagadish Colony in Bhadrachalam, scheduled for August 3.
Unlike past tribal ceremonies where Telugu served as the medium for written communication, this card is in Koya, a language spoken by nearly 16 lakh people across nine districts in the state.
The invitation contains traditional Koya terms for each element of the wedding, from pandir muhurtham (auspicious wedding eve) and pelli muhurtham (main wedding ceremony) to ma sonta nar (our own people), kabur (feast) and karanganur iyal (ceremony venue).
Carefully composed and printed using the Telugu script, which has been adopted for writing Koya, the invitation carries the full imprint of local customs, making it not only functional but also symbolic.
At the top, a line reads, “Wedding invitation in Koya language”. This quiet affirmation signals the beginning of a new chapter for a language long confined to oral tradition.
The card was formally released on Monday by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer B Rahul at the ITDA office in Bhadrachalam. The date coincides with Koya Language Day.
“This is a welcome moment,” said Rahul. “The availability of a script for the tribal mother tongue deserves praise.” He hailed the effort that had gone into transforming the spoken Koya language into a written one, in the initiative led by ITDA Bhadrachalam. Until recently, the lack of a standard script had kept Koya largely oral, with Telugu filling the gap for written needs.
Rahul explained that this shift is part of a broader cultural effort. From Independence Day and Republic Day to Telangana Formation Day, the ITDA has been issuing invitations and certificates in Koya, helping young tribal members see their language in print, in official settings.
A tribal museum has also been set up in Bhadrachalam to document oral histories, traditional knowledge systems, and the everyday lives of Adivasi clans. The museum curates artefacts and narratives from tribal settlements across the region, preserving cultural memory while encouraging its transmission.
The newly printed wedding card is one piece of that larger effort and a visible link between past and future.